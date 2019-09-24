MorningStar Farms

Spicy Black Bean Frozen Veggie Burgers

A delicious meat-free meal for any diet, MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burgers are made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes for bold flavor and pleasing texture in every bite. with 69% less fat than regular ground beef*, these vegetarian burgers provide a good source of protein (9 grams per serving; 13% of daily value) and fiber (contains 4.5 grams total fat per serving) and are made with no artificial flavors or colors. Stock this convenient resealable bag in the freezer for an exciting meat-free meal anytime. Whether you're seeking a quick and convenient lunch or dinner, sharing a meal with friends on game night, or grilling for a summer barbecue, MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Veggie Burgers are sure to delight vegetarians and meat-lovers alike. *Regular ground beef contains 15 grams total fat per serving (67 grams); MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burgers contain 4.5 grams total fat per serving (67 grams).