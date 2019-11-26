Spicewalla

Spices And Seasonings Set

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

IN THIS 18 PACK - Garlic, kashmiri chili powder, crushed red pepper, cinnamon powder, smoked paprika, cumin seed, oregano, rosemary, cloves, turmeric, granulated onion, dark chili powder, ground yellow mustard, green cardamom powder, coriander seed, herbs de provence, fennel seed, and ground ginger GET YOUR KITCHEN STARTED - Top 18 spices, herbs, and seasonings variety pack that will start your pantry off on the right foot. HIGH QUALITY & SIMPLE INGREDIENTS - Gluten free, Non GMO, Kosher, KETO & Paleo friendly, No artificial flavors. FRESH SPICES IN SMALL BATCHES - Spices are produce that come from living plants and deserve great care. We order whole spices in small quantities to ensure they’re not sitting on shelves going stale. As soon as we receive an order, we go to work roasting, grinding and packing, to preserve freshness CHEF-DRIVEN, GOURMET SPICE BLENDS - Founded by James Beard-nominated chef and restauranteur, Meherwan Irani, you’ll find Spicewalla’s unique, distinctive, and customized dried spice blends in award-winning chefs’ kitchens nationwide.