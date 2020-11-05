Ktaxon

Speed Juicer Machine Juice Extractor

$84.99 $39.59

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Introductions:& People are very much aware of the importance of eating the right food for their good health - that is an understatement. And do you go for a juicer to make your own delicious juice at home? Made up of reliable and durable material, it is non-toxic and harmless for your daily use. This juicer is the best choice for you. This juicer is small and easy to operate. Squeeze oranges, grapes, watermelon and other fruit juices. & It's a very handy kitchen tool.& 1. Wide mouth juicer and ultimate juice experience:& 3 inch feed chute, entire apple or pear can be put in for juicing (small size fruit), no cutting apart needed. Food grade stainless steel cutting dis, extract higher juice yield and less foaming& 2. Simple assemble and disassemble, easy to clean:& Design is simple and beautiful, with combined structure, easy to install and clean& 3. Safety lock design and overheating protection:& Safety lock unit for switching is specially designed, in order to make sure safety and reliability in use. When the temperature exceeds 105 degrees, the electric motor will stop automatically& 4. Three speed modes and anti-drip function：& "1" is low speed, for soft fruits vegetables like oranges, watermelon, tomato, etc ; "2" is high speed, for hard food like apple, celery, ginger, etc. “P" is highest speed(Reach maximum speed after release). Design with anti-drip function, no need to worry about juice spilling everywhere.