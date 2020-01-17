Treeline Cheese

Specially Curated Variety Packs

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Treeline Cheese

Hard to Find Flavors – Starter Pack 1 Green Peppercorn Soft French Style (1x6 oz) 1 Chipotle-Serrano Soft French Style (1x6 oz) 2 Premium New York Style Cashew Cream (2x6 oz) Some say these are even better than our best sellers. But not all stores carry them. So we put them together in a sample pack just for you! We threw in TWO of our Premium New York Style Cashew Cream Cheeses because we know how much you will love them! All French Style 1 Herb-Garlic Soft French Style (1x6 oz) 1 Scallion Soft French Style (1x6 oz) 1 Chipotle-Serrano Soft French Style (1x6 oz) 1 Green Peppercorn Soft French Style (1x6 oz) Here’s one of each of our Soft-French Style Cheeses already available in many stores nationwide.