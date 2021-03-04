Keurig

Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker

$219.99 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Enjoy coffee and delicious specialty beverages with Keurig's K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker. With 4 settings, a 60 oz. tank capacity, and included milk frother this machine will make great drinks for the family. Makes espresso, café lattes, and regular brewed coffee Compatible with K-Cups® 4 sizes ranging from 6, 8, 10, and 12 fl. oz Adjustable tray to fit every cup size including on-the-go travel mugs up to 7.2” tall Removable reservoir offers flexibility and convenience as it can be brought directly to the water source 60 oz. water capacity LCD screen Always ready and brews in less than 1 minute Energy-saving automatic shut off 1470 watts Plastic body Dishwasher-safe parts Measures 15.3" L x 11.7" W x 12.5" H Cord measures 30" L Weighs 10 lb. 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Model 5000200558