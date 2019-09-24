Welch's

Sparkling Rosé Juice Cocktail, Non-alcoholic, 25.4 Ounce Bottles (pack Of 6)

Celebrate moments both big and small with Welch’s Sparkling juice cocktails! Made from the delicious grapes of Welch’s family farmers, our Sparkling cocktails deliver big taste, with a light, bubbly sensation. There’s no alcohol included, so it’s a delicious way for everyone to participate in the celebration. Welch’s is owned by more than 900 farmer families. They put know-how, passion and persistence into growing the grapes that make Welch’s products taste so uniquely delicious. The story of Welch's began in 1869 in Vineland, New Jersey – when physician and dentist Thomas Bramwell Welch and his son Charles processed the first bottles of "unfermented wine" to use during their church's communion service. Today Welch's is the world's leading marketer of Concord and Niagara-based grape products – with over 400 items ranging from refrigerated juices and sparkling juice cocktails to jams, jellies and a variety of single-serve products in all shapes and sizes. Our headquarters is in Concord, Massachusetts – birthplace of the concord grape. Our products are sold throughout the U.S. and in more than 35 countries and territories around the world.