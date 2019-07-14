San Pellegrino

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 33.8 Fl Oz. (pack Of 12)

$16.65

Buy Now Review It

Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. Since its foundation in 1899, the S.Pellegrino brand has been synonymous with effortless style and Italian culture. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water that goes through a 30-year journey through the earth in the San Pellegrino Terme area at the foothills of the Italian Alps. This journey mineralizes the water through contact with underground rocks, naturally enriching S.Pellegrino with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The addition of carbon dioxide enhances S. Pellegrino, providing its unmistakable taste and sublte bubbles. Low in sodium and zero calories, S.Pellegrino has no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. The 1 liter plastic bottle size is BPA Free and are the perfect for lunch with coworkers or a quick bite on the go, and the convenient 12 pack ensures you’ll always have S. Pellegrino on hand. Whether you’re meeting friends out for a meal, exploring the town, or enjoying dinner at home S.Pellegrino is the perfect mineral water for all of life’s delicious moments. The clean taste and crisp carbonation of S.Pellegrino perfectly complements the flavors of all foods, including spicy appetizers, rich entrees and decadent desserts. S.Pellegrino's effervescence and subtle bubbles bring out the best in every dish, making it a favorite of some of the world's best chefs, gourmets and foodies. S.Pellegrino embodies the essence of Italian life - the cheerful outlook and the joy of spending time together while food, laughter and conversation are shared. Simply open a bottle of S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water to Enhance Your Moments