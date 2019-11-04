Vita Coco

Sparkling Coconut Water, Grapefruit (pack Of 12)

$23.99

BUBBLES WITH BENEFITS - Replenish and refresh with a balanced blend of sparkling water and nutritious coconut water. More than just a seltzer drink, Vita Coco Sparkling is bursting with bubbles and fruit flavor. NO ADDED SUGAR & LOW CALORIE - Made with the goodness of coconuts Vita Coco Sparkling has naturally occurring electrolytes to help replenish and recharge you, but without any added sugar and only 25 calories. Smart alternative to juice, water, soda, and seltzer. GIVE YOUR LUNCH A TASTY BOOST - Elevate your lunchtime with Vita Coco Sparkling, perfect served over ice or straight from the can. Enjoy in the park, at your desk, or when your taste buds need a tropical vacation. Romantic sunset photos not included. THE PERFECT COCKTAIL MIXER - Vita Coco Sparkling is perfect in your next cocktail recipe, free of added sugar. Try the Coco Mule: 1.5 ounces of vodka, 1/2 a can of Vita Coco Sparkling Lemon Ginger, 1 ounce of simple syrup, 1 candied ginger as a garnish, and 1 large ice cube. BUMP YOUR AFTERNOON SLUMP - Naturally occurring electrolytes to help replenish and refresh you. Try our favorite Lemon Ginger, Sparkling's new power couple. With a zesty trifecta of nutritious coconut water, lemon juice, and revitalizing ginger, your afternoon slump won't stand a chance.