UpWest

Source Crystal Water Bottle

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At UpWest

Create a crystal elixir with this glass and bamboo Source Crystal Water Bottle. From our friends at Modern Mystic. Product Details Holds about 18 ounces of water Each crystal is different and will vary slightly The water bottle is made of glass, closures are bamboo and plastic, and the crystal is wired into a stainless steel holder