Seghesio

Sonoma Zinfandel

$22.99

Every vintage, we harvest multiple diverse lots of Zinfandel that span the entire Sonoma County Zinfandel landscape. Each of these lots is produced under the careful eyes of winemaker Andy Robinson. The best of these lots are selected to make Sonoma Zinfandel. A small amount of Petite Sirah is added to honor century-old traditions and to provide color and structure. The result is a wine that offers tantalizing raspberry, blueberry, classic briary and spicy flavors with a balance of components for which Seghesio wines are known. With the 2018 release, we have achieved 10 consecutive vintages of 90+ point scores from the Wine Spectator.