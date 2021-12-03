Wine.com

$59.99

Two classic California wines are paired with a tower of sweet treats including Ghirardelli chocolate squares, caramel popcorn, butterscotch candies, and more. Features Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from DeLoach Vineyards in Sonoma Valley. Wine Gift Set Includes: DeLoach Heritage Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon: This easy-to-drink Cabernet is a California classic. Aromas of black currant intermingle with fresh herbs de Provence, sure to entice you to the first sip. DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay: A bright, refreshing wine, with enticing aromas of butterscotch, pear and orange blossom, woven with flavors of crisp white peach, Gravenstein apple, and subtle oak. Ghirardelli Squares, Milk Chocolate with Caramel Filling 0.5 oz Ghirardelli Squares, Dark Chocolate 60% Cocoa 0.4 oz D'Arcy Grona Puff Pastries 0.6 oz Quality Candy Butterscotch Flavored Hard Candies 3 oz Tom Clark Caramel Popcorn 5 oz Truffettes de France Cocoa Dusted Truffles 3.5 oz Five Red and Gold Gift Boxes with Red Ribbon Gift components, gift baskets, ribbon, wine or vintages can sometimes sell out due to the popularity of our gifts. If this happens, we will always substitute with replacements of equal or greater value such as similar gift components, gift baskets, ribbon, wines, or alternative vintages. Pursuant to state laws in New York, gifts that contain both food and wine will be sent in two separate packages.