Sebastiani Vineyards

Sonoma County Zinfandel 2014

$14.99

At Napa Cabs

The Zinfandel is deep ruby as you pour it into the glass. Its fruit-forward notes of raspberry and plum are accented by white pepper and vanilla spice. These fruit-forward notes carry through to the palate with juicy flavors of raspberry, wild dark berries and white pepper with a touch of cinnamon. The finish has nice tannins that balance out the lush, berry texture. A joy to drink now, it pairs nicely with a grilled steak or red pasta dish. 76% Zinfandel, 11% Syrah, 8% Malbec, 3% Barbera, 2% Petit Verdot Alcohol 14.8%