Mission

Soft Taco Flour Tortillas | Authentic, Small Size | 10 Count

$12.85

Buy Now Review It

As versatile as they are delicious, Mission Soft Taco Flour Tortillas help adventurous home cooks whip up countless new recipes. Our flour tortillas aren’t just soft—they’re super-soft—and this texture makes them a welcome addition to any meal. So gather friends around the dinner table and treat them to some traditional tacos, or change it up and fill the tortillas with steak and eggs for breakfast. Our soft taco tortillas also don’t contain any trans fat or cholesterol, so they’re sure to become a go-to staple in your pantry. Includes one 10-count package of Mission Soft Taco Flour Tortillas.