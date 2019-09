So Delicious

So Delicious Dairy Free Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative, Unsweetened, 24 Oz

$6.49

Buy Now Review It

Try So Delicious Dairy Free Coconutmilk Unsweetened Yogurt alternative! Our coconutmilk yogurt alternatives deliver dairy-free probiotic culture with amazing flavor and just the right balance of tanginess and sweetness. Each of our flavors are made with simple ingredients that are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Certified Vegan.