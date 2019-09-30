DeBaunFineCeramics
Snake Offering Bowl
$32.25
At Etsy
Handmade by Diane De Baun, this snake Oroboros/Ouroboros offering bowl raku fired in turquoise and gold Rim is stamped Greek Fret, a symbol used in many cultures. 6in. in diameter approx 1.5 inches deep. Hand wash, raku is decorative only Ouroboros From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Jump to:
More from DeBaunFineCeramics
More from Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's