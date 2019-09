Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets

Snacks & Candy Bouquet Gift Set

Delight your junk food junky with this bright and cheerful arrangement of everything really bad for you... but tastes OH SO GOOD! What kid (or kid at heart!), college student or fellow office worker wouldn't LOVE to receive this gift. Send this to celebrate a special occasion, a cheerful get well, congratulations or to help a student study through the night. Each basket is crafted with attention to detail, shrink wrapped, tied with a bow for presentation and ready for gift giving.