Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Virtue Labs
Smooth Shampoo
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Blue Mercury
What It Is A shampoo that cleanses and calms unruly hair with each use. Smooth Shampoo refines and de-frizzes strand by strand, sealing in moisture and shine. Color-safe and ideal for medium-to-thick, harder to manage hair.
Featured in 1 story
The Definitive Guide To Frizz-Free Hair All Summer
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
Shu Uemura
Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Briogeo
Superfoods Hair Pack
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
R & Co
Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
$28.00
from
R & Co
BUY
More from Virtue Labs
Virtue Labs
Smooth Travel-size Duo
$30.00
$18.00
from
Virtue Labs
BUY
Virtue Labs
Volumizing Primer
$36.00
from
Virtue Labs
BUY
Virtue Labs
Purifying Leave-in Conditioner
$30.00
from
Virtue Labs
BUY
Virtue Labs
Smooth Shampoo
$38.00
from
Virtue Labs
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Dedicated Feature
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted