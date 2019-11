Glacce

Smoky Quartz Crystal-infused Water Bottle

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

If you’re carrying a water bottle with you from sunrise yoga to sunset rides back from the office, might as well make it one that wards off negative energies: According to crystal lore, smoky quartz anchors the root chakra, amplifying good intentions, cultivating serenity, and guarding against bad vibes. Quartz, glass, stainless steel Height: 9.75"; Diameter: 2.75" Volume: 18 oz Hand wash components, glass bottle is dishwasher safe