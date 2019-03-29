Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Girlfriend
Smoke High-rise Bike Short
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend
You don’t have to bike to wear bike shorts, but biking cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions, reduces road congestion, and is a pollution-free mode of transport... just saying. Made from recycled water bottles for working out and looking cute.
Featured in 1 story
Here's To Pack According To Vacation Type
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nike
Pro Core Compression Studio Shorts
$40.00
from
Nike
BUY
DETAILS
TNA
Rutson Short
$68.00
$19.98
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Noon by Noor
Clematis Culotte Shorts
$223.00
from
BySymphony
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Plus
Chino Shorts
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Girlfriend
DETAILS
Girlfriend
Plum Seamless Lite High-rise Legging
$78.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Girlfriend
Blossom Lite High-rise Legging
$78.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Girlfriend
Honey Compressive High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Girlfriend
Vine Compressive High Rise Leggings
$68.00
from
Girlfriend
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted