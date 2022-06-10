CarbonKlean

Smartklear Carbon Smartphone Cleaner

$14.95 $11.96

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

This smartphone cleaner kills bacteria and wipes smudges, streaks, and oily fingerprints right off the screen. SmartKlear uses an invisible carbon substance that repels dirt and oil—the same technology used in the NASA space station. After each use, replace the wiper into the cap. Carbon pads on each will shift and create a fresh cleaning surface for next time. Eliminates fingerprints, smudges, streaks, greasy residue, and film Safe for use on all high quality smartphone screens and screen protectors Cleans 300+ times and kills bacteria Not affected by heat, cold, or humidity Replaceable cleaning pads available Made in China