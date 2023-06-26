Twinkly

Smart App Controlled Twinkly Festoon Lights – Gen Ii

These unique and innovative 10m smartphone-controlled, colour-changing Twinkly festoon lights will change your lighting displays forever, thanks to their industry-leading bright RGB LEDs, revolutionary app, and numerous colour and effect options. With 20 festoon bulbs per set, you can connect up to 2 sets together for a maximum of 40 bulbs. With Twinkly, you can customize the most brilliant and sophisticated light effects ever, and with continual updates by Twinkly, your display can continue to evolve year on year. The only limitation is your imagination! Each Twinkly festoon bulb features 3 new generation RGB LEDs, which allows the lights’ seamless colour-changing action and adding to the stunning light effects. Twinkly key features: The revolutionary computer vision technology recognises how the lights are positioned on your display, allowing for precise animations. You’re in control of every single one of the 20 LEDs; customize your own effects, and share your effects as animated GIF images. You can even draw your own designs using your finger on your smartphone; save them in the app and then play them! The LEDs are equipped with the newest RGB diffused lens, and are specifically designed to intensify the light effects for unbeatable brightness. WiFi connection dual mode: choose between Twinkly’s integrated WiFi network, or connect directly to your home WiFi network. When connected to your home Wi-Fi network, ask your vocal assistant to switch on and off your lights, or to change the colours, effects or brightness of your decoration. Take the stress out of lighting decoration and use the Twinkly app’s decorating guide; follow the simple step by step instructions to position your lights with ease. The Twinkly Grouping feature lets you connect 2 or more Twinkly light sets via the Twinkly app, to create bigger, better and brighter displays. The brand new Generation II Twinkly controller is more powerful than ever. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity music sensor, an enhanced stability and the customisable, multi-effect carousel features, this is the smartest Twinkly controller ever. Download Manual