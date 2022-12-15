Fuego Box

Fuego Box has searched high and low to collect quality craft and small-batch hot sauces from all over the world—and now you can enjoy their bounty year-round. Your subscription will include four quarterly shipments of the best hot sauce you’ve never heard of. No burn-your-mouth-off spiciness or gimmicky sauces here: Fuego Box’s artisan hot sauces favor good taste above all, paired with just the right amount of heat (think ancho chili pepper and habanero goodness). Is this a gift? Once you place your order, we'll e-mail you a printable gift note! The first shipment will ship out to your giftee five business days after purchase. Yay. Each box will contain three 5-ounce bottles of small-batch hot sauce. The first box is your welcome box, so along with your three sauces, you’ll receive a tasting notebook and sample packets of hot sauce to taste. The first box will ship out within five business days. Thereafter, boxes will ship out quarterly for four shipments (and 12 hot sauces) total. Clear out some space in your fridge: You’ll soon need an entire shelf devoted to your collection!