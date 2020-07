Laya Swim

Slow Motion

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laya Swim

Description Classic square line bandeau swimsuit. Medium Coverage. Self lined. Seamless. Made in Mauritius. Details and Care 80% polyamide 20% lycra handwash. dry in shade. Sizing Model is 5'10" (178 cm) and wears a size small. For assistance with sizing, please reference our sizing information.