Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Sachin + Babi
Sloane Taffeta Double-bow Pleated Mini Dress
$248.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Sachin + Babi
Sachin + Babi
Sloane Taffeta Double-bow Pleated Midi Dress
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Sachin + Babi
Sloane Taffeta Double Bow Pleated Midi Dress
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Sachin + Babi
Kayla Gown - Pastel Sunset Hydrangea
BUY
$285.00
Sachin & Babi
Sachin + Babi
Sachin & Babi Pippa One-shoulder Pearl-embellished Mini
BUY
$598.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted