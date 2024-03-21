Saie

Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saie

Crafted in a sleek triangular shape, the Zoe bag comes in a classic Natural tone. This bag has an elegant camel handle that gives it a two-tone modern look. Product Details: Composition: 100% Iraca Palm Handmade in Colombia Keep in mind all of our products are handmade and may vary slightly in size and color. Shipping and Return Policy: We offer Free Shipping on all online orders to USA. We charge for international shipping, taxes and duties are to be paid by customers. Returns and exchanges are accepted within 14 days of receipt, for a refund in the amount purchased.