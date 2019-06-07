Product Details
80% cotton, 20% Tencel®. 2.5" width at its widest point.
Shipping & Returns
Free and Easy Returns
Free Shipping Over
99$
American & Canadian Addresses
Regular
3-5 Days
$9.95
Express
2-4 Days
$25
Ship to Store*
3-5 Days
Free
* Available in select markets.
Please add 2-3 business days for shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Military Bases and the Virgin Islands. Shipping time not guaranteed at peak periods.
View International Rates
Region
Price (USD)
EU
7-14 Days
$18
Norway
7-14 Days
$35
Switzerland
7-14 Days
$18
Iceland
7-14 Days
$40
Africa
7-14 Days
$25
Asia*
7-14 Days
$20
Japan
7-14 Days
$20
South Korea
7-14 Days
$20
Hong Kong
7-14 Days
$20
Caribbean
7-14 Days
$25
Chile
7-14 Days
$25
Mexico
7-14 Days
$15
Brazil
7-14 Days
$25
Russia
7-14 Days
$30
Middle East
7-14 Days
$18
Oceannia
7-14 Days
$15
International shipping fee is $40 USD to the Americas and Europe. $50 USD to Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. Duties & taxes will be billed at delivery for all international orders.
View North America Rates