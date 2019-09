Slim Chillers

The Slim Chillers Variety Pack are the most sought-after pack in the market! A mix of Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan, Watermelon Lemonade and Appletini. Slim Chillers Skinny Freezers Frozen Vodka Martinis – hello, boozy refreshing popsicles! These frozen adult only treats contain only 100 calories and are only available in select Costco stores. Just simply place them in your freezer for a few hours and enjoy! Each order comes with 12 individual packs for your enjoyment!