United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Eileen West
Sleeveless Ballet Gown
$74.00
100% Cotton Imported Button closure Classic nightgown with delicate embroidered trim Intricate detailing includes Venice lace over pintucks Functional pearl oyster button henley neckline 50'' long from shoulders; measured from size M Flowy 100% non-stretch cotton Classic nightgown with delicate embroidered trim, Intricate detailing includes Venice lace over pintucks. Functional pearl oyster button henley neckline, 50'' long from shoulders; measured from size M. Flowy 100% non-stretch cotton Brand: Eileen West, Style Number: E5520142. Body: 100% Cotton.