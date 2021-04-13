Eileen West

Sleeveless Ballet Gown

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Button closure Classic nightgown with delicate embroidered trim Intricate detailing includes Venice lace over pintucks Functional pearl oyster button henley neckline 50'' long from shoulders; measured from size M Flowy 100% non-stretch cotton Classic nightgown with delicate embroidered trim, Intricate detailing includes Venice lace over pintucks. Functional pearl oyster button henley neckline, 50'' long from shoulders; measured from size M. Flowy 100% non-stretch cotton Brand: Eileen West, Style Number: E5520142. Body: 100% Cotton.