Astr The Label

Skipper Sweater

$78.00 $54.60

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Imported Shell: 65% viscose/35% nylon Fabric: Lightweight knit Dry clean Plaid print , Sweetheart neckline, Ruched bodice with decorative tie , Short puff sleeves with pointelle stitching Length: 18in / 46cm, from shoulder A pale gingham print lends a charming appeal to this cropped ASTR the Label sweater finished with ruching and puff sleeves. Juxtapose this sweet top with distressed denim.