Spenco

Skin Squares Soothing Protection Gel

$21.80

Buy Now Review It

Spenco 2nd Skin offers soothing protection and treatment for blisters, hot spots, and skin irritations. Designed to prevent blisters before they start, the medical-grade hydrogel pads protect the skin against rubbing, chafing, and friction. In the event that skin is wounded, the gel pads can be used as a dressing, ideal for blisters, scrapes, cuts, burns, stings, and bites. Hypoallergenic, latex-free, and non-medicated, 2nd Skin Squares and Circles (sold separately) consist primarily of water, which prevents sticking and irritation for painless application and removal. Spenco 2nd Skin is a must-have for blister prevention, burn treatment and first-aid kits, and in clinics and athletic training rooms. Available in two non-sterile styles for instant soothing and cooling relief: 200-Count Gel Squares measure 1 x 1 inch, and 48-Count Gel Circles measure 3 inches in diameter.