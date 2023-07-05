Hodder & Stoughton

Six Crimson Cranes By Elizabeth Lim

$19.99 $18.25

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

A princess in exile. Six enchanted cranes. An unspeakable curse. A beautiful and immersive YA fantasy retelling of the Grimm brothers' The Six Swans fairytale, set in an East-Asian inspired world, by the author of Spin the Dawn. Shiori'anma, the only princess of Kiata, has a secret. Forbidden magic runs in her veins. And on the morning of her betrothal ceremony, Shiori loses control. At first, her mistake seems like a stroke of luck, forestalling the wedding she never wanted, but it also catches the attention of Raikama, her stepmother. A sorceress in her own right, Raikama banishes the young princess, turning her brothers into cranes, and warning Shiori that she must speak of it to no one: for with every word that escapes her lips, one of her brothers will die. Penniless, voiceless, and alone, Shiori searches for her brothers, and uncovers a dark conspiracy to seize the throne. Only Shiori can set the kingdom to rights, but to do so she must place her trust in a paper bird, a mercurial dragon, and the very boy she fought so hard not to marry. And she must embrace the magic she's been taught all her life to contain - no matter what it costs. About the Author Elizabeth Lim grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she was raised on a hearty diet of fairy tales, myths, and songs. Before becoming an author, Elizabeth was a professional film and video game composer, and she still tends to come up with her best book ideas while writing near a piano. An alumna of Harvard College and the Juilliard School, she now resides in New York with her husband and two daughters. Other books by Elizabeth include Spin the Dawn and Unravel the Dusk, the New York Times bestseller So This is Love, and Reflection. Industry Reviews ** PRAISE FOR ELIZABETH LIM ** What an amazing creation! Every time I thought I knew where it was going, I was wrong. This is a white-knuckle read! - Tamora Pierce, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Tempests and Slaughter Sure to delight even the most jaded of fantasy readers - NPR This is a gem for all lovers of whimsical fantasy! - Natasha Ngan, New York Times bestselling author of Girls of Paper and Fire An addictive magical adventure - School Library Journal A stunning remake of a fairytale. Six Crimson Cranes is the perfect blend of whimsy and ferociousness, with twists and turns that will tug at your heartstrings - Chloe Gong, New York Times bestselling author of These Violent Delights A dazzling fairy tale full of breathtaking storytelling - Stephanie Garber, Sunday Times bestselling author of Caraval A resilient heroine, a cast of imaginative characters, and creative plot turns make this gem of a novel sparkle - Stacey Lee, award-winning author of The Downstairs Girl