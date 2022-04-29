Virgin Experience Days

Six Course Michelin-starred Tasting Dinner For Two At Angler Restaurant

£165.00

The perfect wedding gift for sea-foodies, this experience at Angler Restaurant, based at the very top of South Place Hotel in London, is where you need to be to enjoy the very best sustainable seafood sourced from British waters. Enjoy a true celebration of seasonal and local produce with a six-course tasting menu. You can then top things off with a glass of Champagne each.