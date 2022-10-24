T2

Sip The Future Hello Teabag Advent Calendar

$45.00

Cups at the ready, tea lovers! The countdown is on and each of these teas is here to help you sip your way through the festive season. Twenty-four teas and tisanes in teabags await your discovery — ready to dance on your palate, sing to your senses and leave you with an aftertaste of pure joy. What's in the box? Contains 24 x Individually Wrapped Tea/Tisane Teabags: Chai (2.5g) China Jasmine (2g) Christmas Breakfast(3.5g) Earl Grey (2g) French Earl Grey (2g) Go Go Goa (2.5g) Gorgeous Geisha (2g) Green Rose (2g) Irish Breakfast (2g) Jade Mountain (3g) Lemongrass & Ginger (2g) Melbourne Breakfast (2g) Morning Sunshine (2.5g) New York Breakfast (2.5g) Packs a Peach (3.5g) Pumping Pomegranate (3g) Singapore Breakfast (3g) Sleep Tight (1.5g) Southern Sunrise (3g) Sticky Date Delight (2.5g) Strawberries & Cream (2.5g) Sweetest Dreams (1.5g) Tummy Tea (1.5g) Turmeric Ginger Ninja (3g) Dimensions: 22cm x 6.7cm x 33cm SKU: T145AK735