1800 Flowers

Sip Sip Hooray Rosé Wine & Glass Gift Set

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At 1800 Flowers

Sip, Sip, Hooray! It's Rosé time! Surprise the Rosé lover in your life with this fun enjoyable gift. Filled with all Rosé theme gummie bears, chocolate, and of course a California Rosé wine. No need to get a glass out of the cabinet for the wine, this classy gift comes with an adorable iridescent stemless wine glass. Perfect for Rosé anytime of day and to make someone's day, to make them say Hooray! 25.4 oz. (750 mL) 2019 Lara & Rand Rosé Wine 3 oz. Chocolate Cliche® Dark Chocolate Strawberry Bubbly Bar 2 oz. Project 7® Champagne Dreams Gourmet Gummy Bears - Brut & Rose Sip Sip Hooray Stemless Wine Glass Measures 4.125"L x 4.125"W x 12.2"H