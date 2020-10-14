Keurig

Single Serve K-cup Pod Coffee Brewer

$129.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

What’s in the box: One water filter handle, and one filter to help ensure your beverages taste their absolute best. Brews multiple cup sizes: (6, 8, 10, 12 ounce). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes all with quiet brew technology, minimizing noise during use. Strong brew: Kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity. Programmable auto off Large 52 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 5 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy Simple button controls: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and get fast & fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Removable drip tray: Accommodates travel mugs upto 7.4” tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Included Components: Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, 6-Count K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, One Water Filter Handle, And One Filter.