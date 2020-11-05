Burlap & Barrel

Single Origin Rice & Grain Seasoning Spices (set Of 3)

Here’s something we’d like to take a deep whiff of: A single-origin set of turmeric, cumin, and yellow cardamom. Zesty, isn’t it? The turmeric is grown organically on a small farm in Southern India. It has a sweet, floral flavor perfect for both desserts and savory dishes (think: curries to golden lattes). The cumin is hand-picked by foragers in the HIndu Kush mountains and has a versatile umami flavor which pairs well with the lighter, fresh-cut-grass notes of the Yellow Cardamom. Now for the grand finale...you can use all three in your grain prep dishes (quinoa, couscous, rice—they’re all fair game), but let your creativity be your guide, really.