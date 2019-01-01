Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Keychains
Kate Spade New York
Simply Sparkling Compact
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Add a bit of sparkle to your beauty routine with this charming compact from kate spade new york.
Featured in 1 story
16 Practical Holiday Gifts For Impractical People
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kara
Serpent Bottle Opener Keychain
$38.00
from
Kara
BUY
DETAILS
Coming Soon
Serpent Keychains
$38.00
from
Coming Soon
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Fur Free Fur Kitty Keychain
$273.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Faux-fur Pom-pom
$15.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Kate Spade New York
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Cat In The Garden Comforter & Sham Set
$119.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Monogrammed Notepads
$12.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Keychains
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (white)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (pink)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (yellow)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
Philips Avent
Ultra Soft Snuggle Pacifier
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted