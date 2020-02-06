Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Premier Collection
$54.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Premier Collection 1. Select Your Item Simply Chocolate Premier Collection 28pc163761L $59.99 Simply Chocolate Premier Collection 14pc163761M $34.99
Need a few alternatives?
Olympia Provisions
Salami Bouquet
$59.99
from
Man Crates
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.81
from
Amazon
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Endangered Species Chocolate
Grizzly — Tart Raspberry + Dark Chocolate
$7.20
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate
Chocolate Pretzel Heart With Xoxoxo Mallet
$69.99
from
Simply Chocolate
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
FlowerPowerCookies
Valentine's Day Sugar Cookie Bouquet
$20.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Olympia Provisions
Salami Bouquet
$59.99
from
Man Crates
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.81
from
Amazon
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted