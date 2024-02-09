Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Quince
Silver Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
$89.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Quince
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
White Sapphire Triple Station Bezel Necklace
BUY
$49.90
Quince
Uncommon James
Mixed Up Necklace
BUY
$58.00
Uncommon James
Kinn
Puffed Mariner Chain Necklace
BUY
$340.00
Kinn
Ana Luisa
Laura Bold Chain Link Necklace
BUY
$75.00
Ana Luisa
More from Quince
Quince
Croissant Dôme Cuff Bracelet
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Beaded Bracelet
BUY
$99.90
Quince
Quince
Sophia Bold Bangle
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Quince
Silver Hook Wheat Chain Bracelet
BUY
$49.90
Quince
More from Necklaces
Quince
Rhiannon Bold Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
$59.90
Quince
Quince
White Sapphire Bar Necklace
BUY
$59.90
Quince
Quince
White Sapphire Triple Station Bezel Necklace
BUY
$49.90
Quince
Quince
Silver Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted