Stasher

Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, 4-pack

$45.96

Buy Now Review It

FROM LUNCHROOM TO CLASSROOM: Stash your stuff in reusable lunch bags and say goodbye to wasteful plastic sandwich bags; Sandwich (15 Ounce); Snack (9.9 Ounce) ON-THE-GO WITH STASHER: This lunch bag bundle can also be used for dog treats or personal hygiene items; Freeze leftovers, scramble eggs, or revive stale bread in the oven; Protect your designer bag from makeup mishaps JUST THE STASH: Platinum food-grade silicone Stashers are dishwasher, microwave and oven safe to 400F; Eliminate single-use plastic by using Stasher for snacks, travel and low-waste items like reusable straws and utensils EASY TO CARE FOR: Reusable silicone Stashers go from the freezer to the microwave to the oven & dishwasher; Store low-waste items, like reusable straws & utensils, for a portable meal or, so you can refuse single-use plastic STASHER'S MISSION: Create a waste-free world through education, action, & advocacy; We pledge 1% of all sales each year to nonprofits protecting the planet because when we all work together, a brighter future is in the bag