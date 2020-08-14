Le Creuset

Signature Oval Baker

$160.00 $96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Creuset

Our Signature oval bakers come in multiple sizes, perfect for baking, roasting and stovetop cooking. The wide, shallow cooking area exposes ingredients more directly to heat, perfect for recipes calling for a crispy topping. Large loop handles make lifting easy. Features Low-profile design is optimized for oven roasting Even heat distribution and superior heat retention Durable, nonreactive sand-colored interior enamel Colorful, long-lasting exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking