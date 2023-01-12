Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
andSons Chocolatiers
Signature Collection, 24pc
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AndSons Chocolatiers
Need a few alternatives?
Martini
Dolce Zero
BUY
$13.95
LCBO
Fly By Jing
Sichuan Chili Crisp
BUY
$15.00
Fly by Jing
Milk Bar
Birthday Cake
BUY
$50.00
Milk Bar
andSons Chocolatiers
Signature Collection, 24pc
BUY
$65.00
AndSons Chocolatiers
More from andSons Chocolatiers
andSons Chocolatiers
Chocolate Heart
BUY
$28.00
Food52
More from Food & Drinks
Martini
Dolce Zero
BUY
$13.95
LCBO
Fly By Jing
Sichuan Chili Crisp
BUY
$15.00
Fly by Jing
Milk Bar
Birthday Cake
BUY
$50.00
Milk Bar
andSons Chocolatiers
Signature Collection, 24pc
BUY
$65.00
AndSons Chocolatiers
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted