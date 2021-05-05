Godiva

Signature Chocolate Basket, Classic Ribbon

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Godiva

Details Get ready for oohs and aahs when you give our Signature Chocolate Gift Basket! A gorgeous gold hat box overflows with seven irresistible chocolate gifts that are just waiting to be enjoyed. This impressive gift basket is finished with a gold ribbon and makes a generous gift for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. Our gourmet chocolate gift basket includes: 4-piece Signature Truffles gift box holding luscious chocolate truffles: Salted Caramel Truffle, Hazelnut Crunch Truffle, Milk Chocolate Truffle, and Dark Chocolate Truffle 8-piece Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box with luxurious milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolates One large, creamy Signature Milk Chocolate Bar wrapped in gold foil, 3.1 oz. One small solid Milk Chocolate Bar, 1.5 oz. One large 72% Cocoa Signature Dark Chocolate Bar wrapped in gold foil, 3.1 oz. One small bag of individually wrapped decadent Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Truffles, 4.3 oz. One small bag of individually wrapped luscious Milk Chocolate Truffles, 4 oz. Celebrate life's special moments with an extraordinary gift of our exceptional chocolates. Weight: 1 lb 6.15 oz.