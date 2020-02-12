Siggi’s

Fat-free Blueberry Yogurt, 5.3 Oz

$1.69

Buy Now Review It

Thick and creamy strained yogurt High in protein, 16 - 17 g per cup Fat free All natural ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup Sweetened lightly with agave nectar Product Description Skyr is a traditional thick Icelandic style yogurt that has been made in Iceland for over 1,000 years. We make siggi’s skyr in small batches in New York State working with family farms who grass feed their cows and do not inject them with any kind of growth hormones. Amazon.com Skyr is a traditional thick Icelandic style yogurt that has been made in Iceland for over 1,000 years. We make siggi’s skyr in small batches in New York State working with family farms who grass feed their cows and do not inject them with any kind of growth hormones. The Benefits of Yogurt Provides key nutrients inluding protein, calcium, vitamin D, and potassium Associated with a more balanced diet and healthier lifestyle. Can be enjoyed by lactose intolerant individuals without harsh side effects Daily servings promote healthy levels of blood glucose and blood pressure Enjoy Yogurt Throughout the Day Healthy breakfast Balanced lunch Afternoon pick me up On the go snack