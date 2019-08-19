Search
Products fromShopClothingLeggings
HoneyComfy

Side Pocket Performance Capri Leggings

$23.89$20.00
At Walmart
Better than ever: Moisture wick performance fabric with 4-way stretch meets a new waistband that slims and stays in place! Three convenient pockets hold your phone, keys, and cards so you can give any workout all you got.
Featured in 1 story
The Top Pocketed Leggings To Hold Your Phone
by Elizabeth Buxton