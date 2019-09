Happy Belly

Shredded Mexican Four Cheese Blend, 8 Ounce

$2.49

Happy Belly Shredded Mexican Four Cheese Blend combines Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Asadero, and Quesadilla cheeses for a tasty, complex, and savory flavor. It’s a good source of calcium and is perfect for making nachos, tacos, quesadillas, and more. Comes in a convenient resealable bag.