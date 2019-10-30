Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Area
Short Ribbon Choker
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Forward By Elyse Walker
Velvet with silver-tone plated metal Made in Taiwan Measures approx 29" in length Crystal embellished detail Back tie closure Our Style No. ARFE-WL5 Manufacturer Style No. FW19A05
Need a few alternatives?
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Rhinestone Buckle Choker
£14.50
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Area
Area
Crystal Net Mini Skirt
$725.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Area
Crystal-embellished Cotton Blouse
$550.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Area
Emily Smocked Lamé Minidress
$595.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Area
Small Classic Round Hoop
£140.00
from
Area
BUY
More from Necklaces
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted