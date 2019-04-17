Pureology

Shine Bright Taming Serum 118ml

£25.25

Achieve smooth, manageable locks with Pureology Shine Bright Taming Serum; a lightweight, anti-frizz formula that allows you to create a salon-fresh look. Fortified with Coriander Seed Oil, the radiance-reviving serum illuminates dull, lack-lustre locks, whilst the brand's AntiFadeComplex® provides protection against heat damage, pollution and UV rays. Expect sleek, glossy tresses with minimised frizz and enhanced colour vibrancy. Vegan. Suitable for colour-treated hair.