Cadbury

Shimmer Easter Egg Box

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring a sparkle to your Easter candy this year with CADBURY Shimmer Mini Milk Chocolate Eggs. These sugar-coated eggs filled with CADBURY DAIRY Milk Chocolate make the perfect addition to Easter baskets and candy bags. Everyone is sure to light up for this sweet and shimmery version of the classic CADBURY Milk Chocolate Eggs you know and love. CADBURY Shimmer Mini Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter candies are a delicious adornment for Easter baskets and candy dishes, and great for snacking during the Easter festivities. CADBURY rich milk chocolate in a crisp shimmering sugary shell, decorated in pretty Spring time colors, are perfectly dressed to celebrate the season! A delicious addition to every Easter basket and dining room centerpiece, CADBURY Shimmer Mini Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter candy easily fits inside plastic eggs, making them the perfect treat for you Easter egg hunt. Stay stocked up on CADBURY Shimmer Mini Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter candies, and share the decadence with all of you family and friends. Celebrate the season with CADBURY.About CADBURY CandyCADBURY was established in Birmingham, England in 1824. The Hershey Company now manufactures CADBURY products in the United States. These products include CADBURY Chocolate Bars, CADBURY CRÈME EGG Candy, and CADBURY MINI EGGS Candy.