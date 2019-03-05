Don’t like taking “no” for an answer? Show off your place-of-yes attitude with the She Can She Will Graphic T-Shirt from A New Day™. This black and white tee makes for a simple look with short sleeves and a crewneck design, while cursive script spells the phrase “She Can She Will” in a distressed black hue for an authentic aesthetic. You’ll love to pair this top with an assortment of colorful jeans or ponte pants, and 100% cotton keeps you perfectly comfortable as you take your tasks from “can do” to “can did.”